Police arrest suspect in Victoria’s first homicide of 2023

Arrest comes about a month after 70-year-old who later died was reportedly assaulted

A suspect was arrested for murder on Tuesday in relation to an apparent assault last month, according to Victoria police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 400-block of Chester Avenue on March 6, where they found a 70-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested for aggravated assault later that day after he attended a neighbouring police department. Police learned on March 15 that the victim died in the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained during the reported assault.

The suspect was arrested on April 4 for murder and he is currently in custody, police said. VicPD added it won’t be sharing more details as the matter is now before the courts.

As of Wednesday morning, the province’s court database showed no murder charge under the suspect name released by police.

When officers responded to the home where the suspected assault occurred on March 6, they noticed potentially hazardous material inside.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers requested that the RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement And Response team (CLEAR) attend to ensure the residence was safe,” a Wednesday VicPD news release said.

Roads were closed in the area at the time as a safety perimeter was established around the residence.

