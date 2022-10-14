Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

Michael Lund is serving a one-year provincial sentence for multiple offences

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their search for Michael Lund, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to report to his community-based residential facility in Victoria.

Victoria police said Lund was the subject of wanted person notification on Sept. 9, and they have yet to locate the 47-year-old.

Lund is serving a more than one-year sentence for break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, mischief and failure to comply with an undertaking. Lund weighs approximately 175 pounds and is described as a 6’1” Caucasian man. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Lund, do not approach him and call 911. Those with information as to Lund’s whereabouts are asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

