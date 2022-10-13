The Saanich Police Dive Team was in the waters of Cadboro Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 11) as part of a continuing investigation. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Dive Team was in the waters of Cadboro Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 11) as part of a continuing investigation. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Police divers take investigation of Cadboro Bay’s derelict boats below the surface

Saanich police began investigating in early June

Divers with the Saanich Police Department have been able to document pollution and debris in Cadboro Bay that they suspect is connected with several derelict boats.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Saanich Police Dive Team deployed in the waters around what they described to be a “large water world” of joined boats as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We want the community to understand that we are taking this seriously and the investigation is progressing,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release. “We continue to ask residents in the area to report all suspicious activities they observe to the police.”

Saanich police have already made contact with the person they believe owns the boats.

Since early June, officers have been working in collaboration with the community and partner agencies to address the derelict boats in the bay as well as reports of an increase in criminal property offences connected to people living on the boats.

Police are recommending charges against Thomas Cudworth and Jack Chisholm. Both men have been arrested and currently remain in custody.

Anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested separately on sailboat reported stolen from Cadboro Bay off Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas
Next story
Ben & Jerry’s Canada urging B.C. to ‘vote for schools that are safe for all kids’

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Dive Team was in the waters of Cadboro Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 11) as part of a continuing investigation. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Police divers take investigation of Cadboro Bay’s derelict boats below the surface

A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)
Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm

Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, speaks on July 22 just before Victoria’s nine millionth cruise ship passenger arrived. GVHA has added six new air quality monitoring stations to its properties. (Black Press Media file photo)
Six new air quality monitoring stations coming from Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized just under 650 kilograms of methamphetamine, in addition to a loaded 9mm pistol in May. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Alberta man faces prison time for attempting to smuggle boatload of meth into Sidney