Oak Bay Fire Department battles a car fire at Cattle Point Dec. 13. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter) Oak Bay found a burned black Audi at Cattle Point on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

A call about a driver going the wrong way led Oak Bay police to a burned black Audi at Cattle Point Monday (Dec. 13).

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. about an older, light-coloured SUV exiting out the entrance to Cattle Point.

That’s where police and Oak Bay Fire Department discovered the 2007 Audi in full flames. The vehicle’s owner told police the car was left in the Goldstream area around 2:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call them at 250-592-2424.

