Police incident closes street near North Cowichan/Duncan detachment Friday morning

According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m.

Canada Avenue was closed and neighbours were shaken when a police incident unfolded outside the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, May 12.

According to neighbour Jon Proctor it began around 7 a.m.

Proctor’s ground floor apartment faces the RCMP station parking lot. He said his neigbour had seen the police officer putting something in the passenger side of his vehicle when he was impacted by a black SUV.

He said that his next door neighbour was outside and saw the cloud of dust from the SUV ramming the cruiser.

“I could see the roof of a police car in the ditch, and paremedics down there with someone,” said Proctor.

Proctor said that officers came to question residents of Canada Avenue’s Meadowglen apartments.

A 15-second video of what appears to be a portion of the incident is circulating on Facebook. It shows a police vehicle and a black SUV that appear to have been in a collision. A man gets out of the back door of the SUV as two police officers rapidly approach on foot. His hands are obscured in the video as he turns toward police. An officer raises his hands toward him in a shooting position and the man drops to the pavement.

The Municipality of North Cowichan sent out a tweet at 7:45 a.m. saying Canada Avenue was closed between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street due to a police incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the incident, and will release more information later today, a spokesperson said.

More as it becomes available.

RCMP

 

A North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer stands watch outside of the Meadow Glen apartment building at 6046 Canada Ave, adjacent to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment where a police-involved shooting occurred Friday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

A police vehicle's back end sits damaged in the ditch adjacent to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, while a second vehicle associated to a police-involved shooting with front-end damage and air bags right in front of it. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Just after 7 a.m. Friday morning an incident occurred at the police detachment on Canada Avenue, where a police car was rammed in to the ditch, injuring the officer on scene. Paramedics arrived on scene. (Courtesy of John Proctor)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

A load of construction and demolition waste dumped at Hartland Landfill in 2022. The Capital Regional District looks to ban recyclable wood and construction waste from the landfill. (Courtesy of Tetra Tech Canada)
CRD supports banning recyclable wood, construction waste from landfill

Russell Nursery co-owner Susan Tice is excited that more people are getting into gardening. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Greater Victoria nursery prepares for busy gardening season

The 12-and-a-half metre totem pole carved by about 160 inmates which stands outside the Vancouver Island Regional Corrections Centre in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Totem pole carved by inmates dedicated at Wilkinson Road jail in Saanich

The annual Moose Hide Campaign march in Victoria on May 11 called for ending violence against women and children. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Grand march in Victoria renews call for ending violence against women, children