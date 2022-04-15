Port Moody Police are investigating after someone deliberately spread hot sauce on a local elementary school playground. (Port Moody Police photo)

Port Moody Police are investigating after someone deliberately spread hot sauce on a local elementary school playground. (Port Moody Police photo)

Police investigate after children injured by hot sauce on Port Moody playground

7 children were treated for minor injuries related to the exposure

Port Moody Police are investigating after seven children had reactions to an “unknown substance” smeared across their school playground.

On April 14 around 12:30 p.m., police were called to Aspenwood Elementary school, along with Port Moody Fire Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance service.

Police now believe the substance was hot sauce, intentionally smeared on high touch surfaces on the playground.

“This incident appears to be a deliberate act and we are actively investigating the matter to determine who is responsible,” said Cst. Sam Zacharias. “Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour around the school grounds on today’s date is asked to call police.”

In total, seven children were treated on scene for minor injuries relating to exposures of the children’s eyes. Several of the children went home with their parents and the remainder stayed at school for the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Notorious Fraser Valley gangster Curtis Vidal killed in Edmonton
Next story
Save Old Growth says supporters will block Greater Victoria traffic to start Easter weekend

Just Posted

Victoria police approach and surrounded Save Old Growth protestors blocking southbound traffic at the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road on Jan. 10. The organization says it will protest in Victoria April 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Save Old Growth says supporters will block Greater Victoria traffic to start Easter weekend

Taking down the bleachers board by board is Andy Cottyn, who built the wooden structure at Western Speedway. (Photo submitted)
Western Speedway fueled lifelong dream of Langford track legend Andy Cottyn

Camosun College anthropology instructor Nicole Kilburn has done a deep-dive to understand the origins of several iconic Easter symbols. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Greater Victoria anthropologist cracks open origins of Easter eggs, bunnies

Brian Butler (left) and Mayor Lisa Helps at the 2019 Victoria Book Prizes Announcement Gala. Applications for the Butler Book Prize and Children’s Book Prize are now being accepted by the City of Victoria. (File courtesy of Victoria Book Prize Society)
Submissions now open for two prestigious Victoria book awards