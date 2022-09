Police ask drivers to avoid Cook Street and Pandora Avenue intersection

Victoria police warn of potential traffic impacts as officers investigate a death report near the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police ask pedestrians and drivers to be wary of the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue after a report of a death Thursday.

VicPD took to Twitter shortly after noon to warn of traffic impacts as officers responded to and investigated the report of a body near the intersection.

Officers asked road users to choose another route.

More to come…

READ ALSO: No injures in Victoria heritage house fire

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD