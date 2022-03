Saanich Police Department called to Tillicum Mall at 2:30 p.m. March 10

The Saanich Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at Tillicum Mall March 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are investigating after an infant died suddenly at Tillicum Mall Thursday (March 10).

The department was called to the mall around 2:30 p.m and is calling the death sudden and tragic, but isn’t releasing any details at this time.

The BC Coroner’s Service is also conducting its own investigation.

