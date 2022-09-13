Police issue 80 tickets, seize two vehicles after West Shore street racing tip

CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit working in the area when they received a tip about a car gathering

Police on the West Shore issued more than 80 tickets and seized two vehicles after responding to reports of a large gathering of cars and motorcycles.

BC Highway Patrol’s CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit was working in the area on Sept. 2, when a member of the public alerted them of the gathering and their concerns some of the vehicles may be involved in street racing, according to a news release.

Officers responded and issued 80 violation tickets and impounded two vehicles for excessive speed.

“I am a car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoy seeing the pride people have in their vehicles,” said Staff-Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting commander of BC Highway Patrol Vancouver Island. “Sadly, a small number of the people attending these types of events engage in dangerous driving behaviour. BC Highway Patrol will continue working with our partner agencies (in) monitoring events such as this to ensure public safety while allowing people to enjoy their passion for vehicles.”

