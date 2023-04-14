A 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2023. (Vancouver police handout)

Police look for suspect in hate crime against Arabic-speaking man in Vancouver

A white woman can be seen spitting on a group of men playing cards in surveillance video

Police continue are looking for a woman who is accused of spitting on a stranger in a west-side coffee shop in what investigators believe was a anti-Arabic hate crime.

According to police, a 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26.

After initially engaging in friendly conversation, the suspect asked the men what language they were speaking.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Investigators continue to probe the incident but have yet to identify the suspect. On Friday (April 14), police released images of the woman in hopes the public can help identify her.

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading,” Visintin said. “Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information about the assault, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4021.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

Just Posted

Victoria MP Laurel Collins (left) and New Democratic party housing critic Jenny Kwan (right) speak at a press conference Thursday (April 13) at Fernwood Square. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. MPs demand feds stop corporate landlords in Victoria who ‘swoop in’ to push out tenants

Vancouver Island Wave Program member Sami Marvasti makes the tackle during Pacific FC’s pre-season training, held at the PISE (Pacific Institute for Sport Education) in Saanich on Feb. 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pacific FC signs two Island boys to roster

Imperial Stormtrooper Gavin Hanke, Jedi Gordon Bear and Tusken Raider Paul Hartwig briefly join in cosplay during a past edition of Victoria’s Ultimate Hobby and Toy Fair. This year’s event runs April 15 to 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Event Roundup: Spring sessions offer something for everyone in Greater Victoria

A video posted by the Twitter account @JohnsonStBRDG shows a driver putting their vehicle in reverse and trying to back out of the lineup.
‘What a hissy fit’: Video shows driver going backwards after Victoria bridge raised