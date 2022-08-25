A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)

Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

Senior nearly struck in crosswalk at Wallace Drive/West Saanich Road intersection

A senior had a close call and was stopped in his tracks on Wednesday after a pickup truck turned into a marked Central Saanich crosswalk.

Central Saanich police said the man stepped into the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. As he did so, a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck abruptly turned right, failing to yield to the pedestrian.

After stopping, the man hit the box of the truck with his hand to make his presence known to the driver. The truck continued east on Wallace Drive after the incident.

Central Saanich is requesting anyone with dashcam or other footage of the incident to send it to bit.ly/3Tf0T7N.

READ: Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Former fast ferry proponent sues Port of Nanaimo and current fast ferry partner
Next story
Bones found in Somass River in Port Alberni determined to be animal bones

Just Posted

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)
Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

Pop-up banner image