Police looking for Sooke woman missing since Monday

Tamara Stephens stands 5’4” and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Tamara Stephens was last seen on West Coast Road in Sooke

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 25.

Tamara Stephens, 40, was last seen in the 6700 block of West Coast Road in Sooke.

She is described as white, with blond hair and blue eyes and standing 5’4.”

She was last seen wearing grey cargo pants, white and black Converse-type sneakers and a dark blue jean jacket with a camouflage hoodie underneath.

Police and Stephens’ family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

