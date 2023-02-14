Police oversight agency investigating Vancouver Island car crash

The IIO is looking into a motor vehicle crash in Comox. File photo

A civilian oversight agency is examining if there is a connection between the actions of police and a single-vehicle collision near Seal Bay Provincial Park in Comox in the early hours of Feb. 12.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. – which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing – is investigating the incident that resulted in one man sustaining serious injuries.

In a release, the IIO said information provided by RCMP stated around 1 a.m., police at the scene of a motor vehicle collision just off Bates Road noted a BMW that reportedly slowed and turned around upon seeing the police vehicles blocking the road.

One officer who observed the vehicle in question got into their vehicle and drove in the direction of the BWM.

The BMW was subsequently involved in a single-vehicle collision a short distance away. The male driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The IIO has commenced an investigation and initial steps will seek to confirm the actions of police after the BMW left the area and whether there is any connection between police actions and the subsequent collision.

The IIO is asking any person with information, dashcam or other video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

