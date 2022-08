Area was closed off during the Sunday night incident

Victoria police responded to an incident involving what it called an armed person in crisis near the intersection of Pandora and Vancouver streets on Aug. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police closed the area around Pandora and Vancouver streets just after 9 p.m. on Sunday as officers responded to an “armed person in crisis.”

Police said officers were trying to safely resolve the incident and had asked people to avoid the area. VicPD was still working to resolve the incident just after 11 p.m., but had no further updates as of early Monday morning.

