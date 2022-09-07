Police say Memphis shooting suspect, 19, in custody

Officials said he recorded his actions on Facebook

This undated photo released by the Memphis Police Department shows 19-year-old shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly. Police in Memphis, Tenn., warned residents to shelter in place as a man they identified as Kelly drives around the city shooting at people on Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven neighborhood.

That was about two hours after police sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey Toyota SUV.

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College.

“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter, before the arrest.

Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the slaying of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

Court records show in February of 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

Records show he pleaded guilty to three years in prison. It was not immediately known how much of the sentence he served.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

