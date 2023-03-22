The Victoria Police Department is asking for help locating high-risk missing woman Heli Ferguson. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police search Victoria neighbourhood for missing woman who may be confused: VicPD

Heli Ferguson is 78, Caucasian, 5’7” with short, dark hair with some grey, likely wearing a red jacket

Victoria police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a high-risk missing woman with medical concerns.

Heli Ferguson, 78, may have difficulty communicating, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

Ferguson is described as high-risk as she has a medical condition that could cause her to be confused, unaware of her surroundings and face challenges communicating.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’7” with a heavy build and short, dark hair with some grey flecks. Ferguson is likely wearing a red jacket and uses a walker.

Residents of the 2700-block of Shelbourne Street may have seen a police presence as officers searched for the woman discovered missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 21).

Anyone who sees Ferguson is asked to stay with her and call 911.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

