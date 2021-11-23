Police searching for cougar spotted in Oak Bay

Sighting reported to police at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Henderson Road and Neil Street

Oak Bay police are searching the district for a cougar Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing one near Carnarvon Rotary Waterpark.

The caller said they spotted the cougar at the intersection of Henderson Road and Neil Street at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Oak Bay Police Department Chief Ray Bernoties. As of 7 a.m., Bernoties said police hadn’t found the big cat yet, but that they were continuing to search.

He said officers are advising Willows Elementary and a nearby daycare of the possible risk.

More to come.

