Police seek clues to $9,000 hydraulic hammer swiped from Oak Bay construction site

300-kilogram piece of construction equipment reported stolen Aug. 2

A 300-kilogram piece of equipment didn’t just up and vanish, but police have no suspects as the investigation continues into missing gear from an Oak Bay construction site.

A hydraulic hammer valued at $9,000 was reported stolen from the 1900-block of Hampshire Road, between Cranmore Road and Bowker Avenue.

The theft was reported to police Aug. 2 when workers arrived on the job site and noticed the machine attachment missing.

The significant theft is among 77 calls for service last week, many dubbed as public assists according to a department news release.

However, police note there was a July 31 report of theft from a vehicle.

A resident reported they left their vehicle unlocked overnight in the 2000-block of Mowat Street. A backpack, shoes and money were taken.

