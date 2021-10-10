Police seek dash cam footage, witnesses after pedestrian hit in North Saanich

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 17 near the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal late Friday night.

On the evening of Oct. 8 around 11:15 p.m., RCMP received a report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the highway north of McDonald Park Road in the north bound lane.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam video; who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

