Police seek help finding bike stolen from nurse while giving COVID-19 vaccines in Victoria

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a bike stolen from a nurse while she was administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday afternoon.

The grey Trek road bike was taken from the vicinity of the Victoria Conference Centre of 720 Douglas St., according to VicPD. Its distinctions include a yellow stripe, fresh handlebar tape, an adjustable MEC stem, custom padded seat, flip-flop pedals with a clip-in on one side, fenders and a water bottle rack. The bike also has disc brakes that squeak, according to the owner.

The incident occurred during National Nurses Week. The week runs through 17th-century British nurse Florence Nightingale’s birthday and is meant to draw attention to nurses and their contributions to the well-being of Canadians, according to the Canadian Nurses Association.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

