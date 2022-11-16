Police seek help locating missing man last seen in Esquimalt

Riley Norman Jones, 23, is 5’9” with a slim build, blue eyes and short blonde hair

Riley Norman Jones, 23, was last seen Nov. 5 in Esquimalt. (Courtesy VicPD)

Riley Norman Jones, 23, was last seen Nov. 5 in Esquimalt. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police hope the public can help locate a missing man last seen Nov. 5.

Riley Norman Jones, 23, is 5’9” with a slim build, blue eyes and short blonde hair.

He was last seen in Esquimalt and reported missing to VicPD on Nov. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

READ ALSO: Island Health to host 6 beds for women and non-binary people facing substance-use challenges

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island Health to host 6 beds for women and non-binary people facing substance-use challenges
Next story
Thick fog settles on the south coast of B.C. for the second consecutive morning

Just Posted

Eula Johnson, 105, and Eleanor Pattison, 102, share details about their lives with friends at The Wellesley. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria seniors share their secrets to a long life including walking and good genes

Central Saanich wants to sit on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich passes motion that ‘requests and expects’ regional transit seat

Criminal code offences in the jurisdiction of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP rose by 24 per cent during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime in Sidney and North Saanich returning to pre-pandemic levels

Thick fog settles on the south coast of B.C. for the second consecutive morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thick fog settles on the south coast of B.C. for the second consecutive morning