Police seek help locating missing man last seen in Esquimalt
Riley Norman Jones, 23, is 5’9” with a slim build, blue eyes and short blonde hair
Riley Norman Jones, 23, was last seen Nov. 5 in Esquimalt. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police hope the public can help locate a missing man last seen Nov. 5.
Riley Norman Jones, 23, is 5’9” with a slim build, blue eyes and short blonde hair.
He was last seen in Esquimalt and reported missing to VicPD on Nov. 12.
Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.
