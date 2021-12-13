Police seek public’s help finding man last seen in Victoria 2 years ago

Dominic Cormack, 52, was reported as missing by his family in Alberta

Police are still searching for a man last seen in Victoria nearly two years ago.

The Victoria Police Department first issued a missing person alert for Dominic Cormack in October 2021 after his family from Alberta reported him missing. He was last seen in the Victoria area in January 2020.

Cormack, 52, is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair with a receding hairline. Cormack also has a tattoo of a wolf on his right shoulder and one of a knife on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

