Police seek suspect after $11,000 swiped from Oak Bay business

Library user spotting stolen laptops among the other calls to police last week

Police were alerted Oct. 30 about the missing cash by a manager of an Oak Bay Avenue business. The money was stolen from a room intended for employees only. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police hope the public can help identify a suspect after $11,000 was stolen from a local business.

Police were alerted Oct. 30 about the missing cash by a manager of an Oak Bay Avenue business. The money was stolen from a room intended for employees only.

They believe it occurred Oct. 28 around 6 p.m. when a man, who is not an employee, is spotted on surveillance going into the room and leaving a short time later. The individual appears to be 40 to 45, Caucasian and bald wearing a dark-coloured Olympic View Golf hat, black jacket and jeans.

Library user spots stolen laptops

Tinkering with computers at the public library in Oak Bay turned out to be the downfall of a man wanted on warrants.

Someone called Oak Bay Police Department on Oct. 27 just before 1 p.m. to report suspicious activity at the library on Monterey Avenue – a man taking tools to several laptops, leading the caller to think the computers were stolen, according to a department release

Officers spoke with the man and learned he had warrants for his arrest and he was subsequently arrested. Further investigation revealed the laptops were reported stolen from a break and enter earlier in the month.

Police plan to seek charges of possession of stolen property and will return the computers to the rightful owners.

READ ALSO: Bank staff thwart 2 Oak Bay online fraud attempts in 2 days

Power play fail

A fraudster posing as a BC Hydro employee threatened to cut off an Oak Bay resident for overdue payments on Oct. 24. Someone posing as the electric company told them power would be shut off unless they received payment within the hour and a phone number was provided.

The resident called the number where the fake Hydro employee became aggressive, causing the resident to be suspicious.

As is recommended, the individual called BC Hydro back at a known number and the businesses confirmed the earlier call was a scam.

Credit cards, tools taken

Tools were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the 2000-block of Brighton Avenue. The resident reported leaving it parked overnight and discovered the theft on the afternoon of Oct. 26. The estimated value of the tools is $550.

READ ALSO: Thieves take booze and snacks from Oak Bay Recreation Centre

A similar case was reported later that same day in the 2100-block of Haultain Street. In that instance, someone stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle overnight and used the card at several Victoria businesses.

In a third instance, reported the morning of Oct.. 26, a vehicle was broken into in the 900-block of Foul Bay Road and a bag containing bank cards, identification and jewelry was reported stolen. While some cards were found ditched not far away, one $87 purchase was charged before the victim was able to cancel the cards.

Window smash

A Tundra took a beating but nothing was reported stolen from it Oct. 25. Oak Bay police received a report of a Toyota truck window broken in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

Anyone with information on any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay police