Police seek witnesses after Wednesday morning glass-smashing spree downtown

Investigators aware of at least six different businesses that have had windows broken

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward as they investigate a string of incidents in which several downtown businesses had glass windows smashed Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning.

Officers were first called to a restaurant along the 1100-block of Government Street just after 6 a.m. where a staff member reported that a front window had been smashed.

While investigating the damaged restaurant window, police said they noticed another smashed window at a pub across the street before determining that the same man was responsible for damaging the windows of both businesses.

During the officers’ investigation at the pub, a passerby approached and said they had discovered another broken window at a store at Fort and Government streets. Officers spoke with security staff and discovered similarities between the male suspect who damaged the windows at the restaurant and pub.

Officers were called to a group of three businesses on the 500-block of Johnson Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. for reports of three more shattered windows.

In a release, Victoria police said they are aware of six different businesses that have had their windows broken but believe there could be more that have gone unreported.

Investigators are working to determine if the same suspect is responsible for the series of incidents. The man captured on surveillance video is described as a Caucasian man wearing black pants, a black jacket with the hood up and black shoes.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident, including those who may have had their business’ windows broken, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654.

City of VictoriacrimeVictoria Police Department