Police seek witnesses, footage of Victoria stabbing, robbery, hit-and-run

Police are asking for anyone witnesses or those with surveillance video to come forward as they investigate a string of incidents including a robbery, hit-and-run and stabbing.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) night, patrol officers responded to a report that two men had attacked another man and stole his vehicle along the 0-block of Simcoe Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, who told police that he had arrived at a nearby residence in his car when he was confronted by two male strangers. An altercation then ensued which left one person stabbed. The two assailants proceeded to steal the man’s car before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The man was transported to hospital for his wounds.

Just a short time later, Victoria police were called to the 1300-block of Fairfield Road for a report of a hit-and-run. Once on the scene, officers discovered evidence of a significant collision involving the stolen car and a parked truck.

According to a release, witnesses told officers that they saw a car hit the truck and flee. Police informed the owner of the damaged truck and towed it as part of the investigation.

While investigation remains active and ongoing, police said they don’t believe there is any risk to the general public.

Anyone with footage from the area or information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

