Victoria police are looking for information after a woman said she was grabbed by an unknown man in Pioneer Square on Nov. 3 (Google Streetview)

Victoria police are looking for information after a woman said she was grabbed by an unknown man in Pioneer Square on Nov. 3 (Google Streetview)

Police seeking information after woman grabbed by a man in Victoria park

The woman managed to pull away from man and seek safety

Police are looking for information after a woman said she was grabbed by an unknown man last week in a Victoria park.

The woman was in Pioneer Square around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 when she was approached by the man. She told police he then asked her if she would like to get something to eat with him.

When the woman declined and began to walk away, the man grabbed her and told her to come with him, VicPD said, but she was able to pull away from the man and seek safety. Police said the woman wasn’t physically harmed in the incident.

The man is described as a 5’10” Caucasian who’s 50 to 60 years old with a grey beard and grey hair. He was wearing a blue rain jacket at the time.

As officers look into the reported assault, they’re asking anyone who was near the Quadra Street park between 6 and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 3 to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously by calling call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Victoria real estate agent charged with making child pornography

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tips for first-time homebuyers as affordability in Canada continues to deteriorate
Next story
Unions say turnover rate high for airport security officers as holiday season looms

Just Posted

A Victora real estate agent has been charged with making or publishing child pornography and another count of importing/distributing child pornography. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria real estate agent charged with making child pornography

Victoria police are looking for information after a woman said she was grabbed by an unknown man in Pioneer Square on Nov. 3 (Google Streetview)
Police seeking information after woman grabbed by a man in Victoria park

Any member of the Armed Forces, either in uniform or with proper identification can stop by for a free beverage on Remembrance Day. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
Free drinks for veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members at Tim Hortons this Remembrance Day

Stephane Marcotte and his service dog Sarge at Bear Mountain. (John Penner/ John’s Photography)
Saanich veteran Stephane Marcotte says Wounded Warriors Canada programs saved his life