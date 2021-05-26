Police seeking unique stolen bike gifted to student living with special needs

Custom bike went missing from S.J. Burnside Education Centre storage shed over May long weekend

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help after a Make-A-Wish Foundation-donated bike owned by a youth living with special needs was stolen from a local school last week. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help after a Make-A-Wish Foundation-donated bike belonging to a youth living with special needs was stolen from a local school last week.

Police say the youth, a student at S.J. Burnside Education Centre, uses it as an essential mobility tool. The bike was allegedly stolen from the school’s storage shed sometime over the May long weekend. Without the bike, VicPD said, the student is unable to participate in the classroom and school environment.

READ: One dead after overnight apartment fire in Victoria

The custom bike is described as grey with an added set of training-style wheels. It has black handlebars, black fenders and red and pink grips.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimetheftVicPD