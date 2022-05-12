Wanted man Stephen Blackwater is described as a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seeking wanted man believed to be in Victoria

Stephen Blackwater is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted man Stephen Blackwater, who is believed to be in Victoria.

Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of day parole, Blackwater is serving a more than two-year federal sentence for crimes including possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and theft over $5,000, according to a May 12 news release.

Blackwater is a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Police warn the public not to approach Blackwater, but instead, call 911 if he’s spotted.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

