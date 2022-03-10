Police seize vehicle believed to be involved in Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Thanks to tips from the public, a vehicle suspected to be involved in a reported hit-and-run along Highway 19 on Sunday, March 6, has been identified.

According to a release by Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol, the vehicle has been located, seized and will undergo a mechanical and forensic examination.

“Every investigation is different and investigators are thankful to the media and the public for their assistance to move this file forward,” said Halskov. “It is important that investigators gather all relevant evidence which includes all sides of the story to present to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

READ MORE: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle on highway near Parksville

During Sunday’s incident, which took place at approximately 4:50 p.m., a man in his thirties was transported by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling on Highway 19 near the Englishman River crossing near Parksville.

The driver had reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding this collision, who has not spoken with police yet, contact BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.

Per the release, no further details will be released as the investigation continues.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ParksvilleRCMP