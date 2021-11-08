Police take time to seek owner of wood watch found in Victoria

The Victoria Police Department hopes to reunite a distinctive watch with its owner.

VicPD took to social media, sharing an image of the wood watch, and heartwarming engraving on the back, in hopes of finding where it belongs.

The watch was found and turned in to VicPD and features writing on the back that begins: “To my dad, I will always remember for all the things you have done… .” The message ends with “always and forever.”

The owner of the watch can call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, regarding file 21-27073.

