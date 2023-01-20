Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police to release findings on Saanich bank shootout where 2 Cowichan men died

Twin brothers from Cowichan Valley died in a firefight with police

Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit will hold a media briefing today to answer questions about the gun battle between police and 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C., outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich.

A report released last month by B.C.’s police watchdog said officers fired as many as 100 rounds at Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, who had semi-automatic rifles and were wearing body armour.

The report said its investigators found no grounds to believe there was wrongdoing by the officers, and in fact, “they were justified in using force to achieve those ends.”

Six officers were wounded, three of them with life-threatening injuries.

None of the bank employees or customers, who were herded to a back part of the bank, were harmed physically.

RELATED: Saanich bank shootout suspects confirmed as 22-year-old twins from Duncan

RELATED: Officers called ‘heroes who put lives on the line’ in wake of B.C. bank shootout report

Greater VictoriaPolicepolice shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall
Next story
BC Greens prep for potential snap election, name Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidate

Just Posted

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Police to release findings on Saanich bank shootout where 2 Cowichan men died

Celebrations for Lunar New Year feature a lion dance, which is a way to cleanse spaces of bad vibes and bring in good luck for the new year. This lion and drum are used to by the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club to practice for performances. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria leaps into year of the rabbit with Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police

The BC Emergency Services booth at the career fair on Nov. 24. The Bay Street Armoury will host a career fair on Feb. 23, (Black Press Media file photo)
‘No better way to network’: career fair comes to Victoria