Police watchdog investigates after Saanich man reports serious injuries

Incident from March 2021 under scrutiny by Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The IIO is investigating reports a man was seriously injured in March 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Investigators are looking into a report of a Saanich man seriously injured last year while interacting with police.

On Nov. 18, 2021, the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) received a report regarding a March 13, 2021, incident involving the Saanich Police Department where a man was injured.

The OPCC learned this year, on March 9, that the injuries may meet the Police Act definition of serious harm and notified the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. on May 11.

The injured man reported that he was apprehended by police while in his home on March 13, 2021, around 5 p.m. Five days later he indicated to medical personnel that he was in pain and was subsequently treated for a serious injury.

The IIO will investigate when and how the injury occurred and whether police action played a role.

