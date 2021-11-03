Police watchdog investigating after canine unit dog bites man during Saanich arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is a civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating after a police dog bit a member of the public in Saanich over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a request for assistance regarding a man in a residence in the 1000-block of Valewood Trail, according to information provided by the Saanich Police Department to the IIO. Saanich police were joined by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team at around midnight.

After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the man, the information provided to IIO stated, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 officers entered the home and took the man into custody.

A police dog handled by a member of Victoria and Saanich’s Integrated Canine Service was used to assist in the arrest and the man sustained dog bite-related injuries.

Police provided first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the man to hospital.

The IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency, is looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding the incident and asked that they contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form online at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is mandated to investigate police-involved incidents that cause death or serious harm. There does not need to be any allegations of wrongdoing for the IIO to conduct an investigation.

