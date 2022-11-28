The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a Saanich shoplifting suspect was injured in a Nov. 26 incident. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigating after Saanich shoplifting suspect falls several storeys at Uptown

Saanich police say a suspect ran to an upper parking lot before falling

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a suspected shoplifter fell two or three storeys Saturday night at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions played in the man’s fall.

On Nov. 26, just before 11 p.m., the Saanich Police Department was called to Walmart about a shoplifter. Police say a suspect ran to an upper parking lot then fell from a ledge outside a guard rail and landed about two or three stories below. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

