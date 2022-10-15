The election results are in for Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Terri O’Keeffe tops the polls in Sidney

Former mayor Steve Price loses bid for council seat

Polls are now closed in Sidney.

Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith was acclaimed with no opposition. Terri O’Keeffe topped the polls for council with 2,155 votes. She will be joined on the incoming council by Sara Duncan with 2,140 votes, Chad Rintoul with 2,093, Scott Garnett at 1,814, Steve Duck with 1,751 and Richard Novek with 1,489. Eric Diller 1,300, Cam McLennan 1,024 and Steve Price at 687 fell short in their bids.

Voter turnout was 27.5 per cent in Sidney, with 2,863 ballots cast this election, well below the 4,692 (48 per cent) who voted in 2018.

