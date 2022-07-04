Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pontiff says retirement might happen someday, but an announcement within a few months not considered

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon, and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after traveling to Canada later this month.

Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he stepped awkwardly while the knee ligament was inflamed.

He said it is “slowly getting better” with laser and magnet therapy.

Francis was due to have visited Congo and South Sudan this week but had to cancel the trip because doctors said he needed more therapy. He said he was on board to travel to Canada July 24-30 and said he hoped to visit Russia and Ukraine sometime thereafter.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘Miraculous event:’ Pope visiting former Alberta residential school site during visit

Pope FrancisReligion

Previous story
Esquimalt sides with core density over parking concerns with 200-unit project
Next story
VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

A rendering for a proposed 200 rental unit project in the core of Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.)
Esquimalt sides with core density over parking concerns with 200-unit project

Ajna Yoga founders Jules Payne, and Michelle Schroeder flank Pete Rose as they practice yoga in Willows Park while Duncan looks on. Free yoga in the park returns to Oak Bay on July 5 and runs each Tuesday through August. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Sun salutations return with free yoga in Oak Bay park

Several months will pass until work at the corner of Fifth Street and Henry Avenue will resume. A spokesperson for the developers says the site is safe and monitored. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Development representative says proposed condo site in Sidney is safe

Sidney council has adopted its Official Community Plan update. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney adopts updated Official Community Plan