North Saanich’s Frank Cumming enjoys his Tuesday morning on Sidney’s Bevan Pier. Council Tuesday approved improvements to the structure. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

North Saanich’s Frank Cumming enjoys his Tuesday morning on Sidney’s Bevan Pier. Council Tuesday approved improvements to the structure. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Popular fishing pier in Sidney on the hook for repairs

Town’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 for refurbishing Bevan Pier

A new report finds many parts of a popular fishing pier in Sidney are “severely corroded” but do not face imminent risk of failure.

These findings appear in a report before Sidney council, which on Tuesday approved plans to rehabilitate Bevan Pier, a popular spot for locals and visitors that also serves as a fishing and crabbing location.

Councillors unanimously approved the work after receiving a report from Thurber Engineering, which the municipality hired in 2020 to analyze the pier and develop a maintenance approach.

Crews found the expected corrosion, said Jenn Clary, Sidney’s director of engineering, but determined the pier is not at imminent risk of failure.

“The structure does require significant maintenance over the next 25 years, and Thurber developed options for determining a level of service for this waterfront asset,” she said.

The approved motion sees Sidney hire Thurber Engineering to design and tender the work and calls for an underwater inspection of the pier in 2021 if sufficient funds are available.

Sidney’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 for rehabilitation of the Bevan Pier. The estimated cost for the recommended option falls within that amount, despite consultants pegging repair costs as high as $830,000. Town staff will report back only if the work is expected to exceed the approved budget.

RELATED: First Nations lead procession of the lanterns in downtown Sidney

The pier consists of steel piles and beams, with a wooden walking surface and handrails. While a cathodic system protects the steel below the water from corrosion, it does not similarly protect above-water steel.

The chosen option of five available calls for rehabilitation in five to 10 years of all steel elements, from the substructure below the inter-tidal levels to approximately one metre into the spray zone, and localized repairs in the deck zone.

That option also includes smaller maintenance projects approximately every five years through the life of the pier. “This results in a higher overall cost of rehabilitation, but would result in a better structure at the end of the 25-year period,” Clary said.

RELATED: Shortlisted options for Beacon Wharf replacement cost between $6.3 and $14.2 million

Other options considered ranged from doing nothing – rendering the structure unsafe in an estimated five to 15 years – to reactive maintenance, full rehabilitation or replacement, which would carry a “significant” price tag.

An estimate stated as incomplete pegs the cost of pier replacement between $1.6 million and $3.2 million.

“(It) is likely more economical for the Town to continue to maintain the existing rather than replacing it with a new pier structure,” said Clary, whose report also pointed to the fact Sidney is currently dealing with several waterfront assets, key among them Beacon Wharf.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
Open burn deadline for Metchosin is May 31
Next story
Vancouver Island community bans use of rat poisons in municipal properties

Just Posted

North Saanich’s Frank Cumming enjoys his Tuesday morning on Sidney’s Bevan Pier. Council Tuesday approved improvements to the structure. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Popular fishing pier in Sidney on the hook for repairs

Town’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 for refurbishing Bevan Pier

Chuck’s Burger Bar closed its doors earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual assault arose against one of its employees. Good Night Out Vancouver is now offering sexual violence prevention training free to Victoria’s hospitality industry. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria hospitality businesses offered free training on sexual violence prevention

Three-hour session gives industry tools to prevent, respond to sexual violence

Metchosin Fire Department is reminding people that the deadline for open burns is May 31. (Submitted/Metchosin Fire Department)
Open burn deadline for Metchosin is May 31

It could be a smoky week as people clear off brush and broom piles before the deadline

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Most Read