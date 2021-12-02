Port Alberni RCMP investigate fatality after car suddenly pulls over to curb

Block between Burde and Bute Streets is closed to traffic

Police in Port Alberni have closed a block of Fourth Avenue as they deal with a fatality.

One woman who did not want to give her name said she saw a car pull up to the curb near the Fourth Avenue bottle depot and the driver opened their door but did not get out of the car. Other witnesses said first responders performed CPR on the driver.

A body under a tarp could be seen on the ground beside a vehicle.

Fourth Avenue is blocked with police tape between Burde and Bute streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more details.



