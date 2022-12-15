Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island

Paul Willie took home a prize of $588,376.64 while spending the night in Nanaimo

Most people heading out on a road trip hope it will be free of unexpected incidents, but this unexpected incident was definitely one to celebrate.

Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64.

Spending the night at a hotel in Nanaimo, Willie decided to play a slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, which offers a convenient mobile casino experience. When the game indicated he’d triggered a jackpot win, Willie couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think. I pressed the screen off and on again,” Willie laughed. “I thought it was a hoax!”

Once the win was verified, Willie reached out to his family to tell them the story. “I was most excited to share the news with my children,” Willie said.

What’s next for Willie? Planning to buy a new vehicle with his prize money, and it sounds like he’ll be hitting the road again.

