Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drug to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Personal use of up to 2.5 grams certain illegal drugs to be decriminalized tomorrow

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)

British Columbia tomorrow will become a testing ground for the decriminalization of narcotics and opioids as the country grapples with extensive fatal toxic drug poisonings.

Beginning Jan. 31, police won’t arrest, charge or seize the drugs of adults in British Columbians if they possess up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use.

B.C. leaders had asked and received the exemption from the federal government in May 2022.

In the province alone, some 10,000 people have fatally overdosed since the province declared a public health emergency in 2016. Officials believe that this departure from criminalizing drug use will get more people into treatment and diminish the stigma around it.

The federal exemption will last three years and covers illicit versions of opioids such as heroin, morphine and fentanyl, as well as crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine; and MDMA (ecstasy).

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Opioid Deaths