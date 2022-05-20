This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Portuguese health authorities confirmed five cases of monkeypox in young men, marking an unusual outbreak in Europe of a disease typically limited to Africa. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Portuguese health authorities confirmed five cases of monkeypox in young men, marking an unusual outbreak in Europe of a disease typically limited to Africa. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

Possible monkeypox cases in B.C. under investigation

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed a ‘couple of contacts’ in B.C. being monitored

Canada’s top doctor confirmed that a small number of people in B.C. are being monitored for a potential monkeypox infection.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a news conference on Friday (May 20) that there are just under two dozen cases of monkeypox in Canada, most of which are in Quebec. However, she did confirm that a “couple of contacts” are being monitored in B.C. Only two cases have been confirmed in Quebec so far.

“We expect to hear more confirmations in the upcoming hours and days,” Tam said. “Local authorities are still doing their case contact tracing so we don’t really know the extent to which spread has occurred in Canada. That’s under active investigation.”

Tam added that not many of the individuals are contacted to travel to Africa where the disease is usually present.

Recent outbreaks in Europe and a case reported in the United States have been described as “unusual” by scientists.

The samples from any Canadian cases of monkeypox are being sent to the national microbiology laboratory for diagnosis and verification. Tam said work is underway to expand the diagnostic capability to other large provincial labs.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and blister-like lesions or pustules on the skin.

Monkeypox is generally spread through close contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is known to spread via airborne transmission through viral aerosols that can remain in spaces for hours, as well as skin-to-skin contact.

Anyone who is a close contact of someone confirmed or suspected to have monkeypox should monitor for symptoms for at least 21 days and see a doctor if symptoms progress.

