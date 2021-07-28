Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Traffic was stalled on Meares Street between Quadra and Vancouver streets for about 40 minutes

Victoria police and BC Hydro responded to a report of a downed power line at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), which blocked traffic on Meares Street between Vancouver and Quadra streets for about 40 minutes.

According to police, a garbage truck struck a utility line while lifting a large commercial bin near 968 Meares St.

The area reopened to traffic by approximately 9 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

