UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Traffic was stalled on Meares Street between Quadra and Vancouver streets for about 40 minutes

Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria police and BC Hydro responded to a report of a downed power line at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), which blocked traffic on Meares Street between Vancouver and Quadra streets for about 40 minutes.

According to police, a garbage truck struck a utility line while lifting a large commercial bin near 968 Meares St.

The area reopened to traffic by approximately 9 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Our @vicpdtraffic officers are on scene at Quadra St & Meares St for a report of downed power lines after a single vehicle collision with a hydro pole. No reported injuries. Traffic will be closed in the area to keep everyone safe. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 28, 2021

READ ALSO: Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

READ ALSO: No time to waste: Greater Victoria closes in on plan for garbage

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TrafficVicPD