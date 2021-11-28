Power outage for 575 Saanich residents

BC Hydro crews are investigating, power went out 7:30 a.m. Sunday

The area impacted by the power outage in Saanich on Nov. 28 at 7:30 a.m. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

BC Hydro is responding to reports that 575 customers woke up without power in Saanich this morning.

The outage was reported around 7:30 a.m. for people living in the area south of Observatory Road, east of Prospect Lake Road, north of Ivor Road and west of Elk Lake Drive.

Crews are on site at an outage north of #Saanich affecting 575 customers. You can follow the latest updates here: https://t.co/8l7u6Lrd2w pic.twitter.com/2n318SYLQi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 28, 2021

As of 10:40 a.m., crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the outage.

The Saanich outage is currently the only reported in Greater Victoria, but a number of outages have been reported elsewhere in the province as heavy rain has caused problems in the previous weeks. There are currently four outages BC Hydro is responding to today.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Gillespie Road, north of East Sooke, sees flooding

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich