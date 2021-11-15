Power outages begin as winds worsen across Greater Victoria

Several BC Hydro outages have left Greater Victoria residents without power Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

With rainfalls dying down and winds picking up, power outages are beginning to hit residences and businesses across Greater Victoria Monday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Nov. 15, BC Hydro has reported outages in North Saanich, Colwood, Sooke and Jordan River.

The largest by far stretches from Otter Point Road to Jordan River along Highway 14 where 515 customers have been without power since 11:35 a.m. In Sooke, power is down for another 360 customers around Milnes Landing.

Smaller outages are affecting 93 customers in Colwood east of College Road, south-west of Ocean Boulevard, and north of Belmont Road, and less than five customers in the 10600-block of Blue Heron Road in North Saanich.

With an Environment Canada wind warning in effect for the region until Monday evening, power outages are expected throughout the day.

