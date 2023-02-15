TRAFFIC: Power pole down, road closed after crash on Craigflower in Victoria

About 40 households lost power Feb. 15 around 2 p.m. after a vehicle incident on Craigflower Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

A crash has power down and the road closed for those living in, and travelling through, the area of Craigflower and Rankin roads.

Victoria Police Department alerted drivers late Wednesday afternoon of a closure on Craigflower at Rankin after a vehicle crash involving a pole and potential gas leak. VicPD asked drivers to avoid the area.

BC Hydro also showed a power outage around 2 p.m. for about 40 households, with crews on the way.

More to come…

