Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a roundtable meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday: sources

Liberal front bench to get slight makeover, at least one minister has asked to leave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.

They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for at least one minister who has asked to leave cabinet for personal reasons.

The four sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the sources say the cabinet minister in question is Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.

Her departure will open a spot for at least one new female member of Parliament to join cabinet, as Trudeau is expected to maintain a balance of women and men in his inner circle.

There are currently 38 ministers in the cabinet, not including Trudeau himself.

