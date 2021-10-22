Prince Rupert resident, Jan Loroff, was the lucky winner of the Canada-wide contest. Loroff walked away with his new vehicle on Oct. 15. (Photo: Rainbow Chrysler)

Prince Rupert resident wins Sportsnet Hockey Predictor Contest

Winner drives away with new Dodge Ram in national hockey contest

Jan Loroff, a Prince Rupert resident, is the lucky winner of the national Sportsnet Hockey Predictor 2021 Contest and is driving away with the grand prize of a brand new Ram on Oct. 15

Loroff won a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4×4 vehicle, which is valued at approximately $82,410.

“I think it’s exceptional news,” Brian Musgrave, Rainbow Chrysler general manager, told The Northern View.

In his 35 years of experience, this is the first time Musgrave has seen someone win any car at any dealership he has worked.

Loroff competed against contestants across Canada by making predictions during the NHL playoffs.

Each contestant won one entry into the contest for submitting a prediction.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall
Next story
Sooke man charged with mischief in connection to Oct. 18 fire

Just Posted

Our Place Society and Cool Aid Society say COVID-19 cases among Victoria’s unhoused population have dropped since their peak at the end of September. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases fall, vaccination rates rise in Victoria’s unhoused population

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

The constructions site of Pexisen Elementary on Oct. 22. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: $100-million construction of two new Langford schools on schedule, budget

(Andrew Barrett photo)
Oak Bay-based performing arts school starts season with staged comedy