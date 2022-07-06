Private event keeps Oak Bay pub open later – one night only

Council convenes last minute to allow for wedding at the Penny Farthing

A weekend wedding celebration and miscommunication between governments led to a last-minute meeting on Wednesday in Oak Bay.

Couns. Andrew Appleton, Eric Zhelka, Cairine Green, Hazel Braithwaite and Esther Paterson met virtually to approve the two-hour extension for Penny Farthing’s business hours to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

District staff noted pub management did apply in plenty of time, with the breakdown coming between B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and Oak Bay – creating the need for a mid-week, midday meeting. British Columbia Liquor Licensing seeks support of the jurisdiction prior to issuing licences or extensions.

Appleton helmed the brief meeting where a spokesperson for the Victoria Pub Company, on behalf of owner Matthew MacNeil, explained the special event calling for the one-off extension.

The Penny Farthing is among the holdings of the Victoria Pub Company and a family wedding on July 9 will see guests dropped off at the Oak Bay Avenue venue at 9:30 p.m. and picked up at 1:30 a.m. the next morning.

After posing the question, Zhelka was assured the extension would not include the street patio portion of the business.

Council unanimously approved the extension.

