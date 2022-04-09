Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prizes to be won by hiking to Victoria’s tsunami safe zones

Submit a photo to Victoria’s social platforms for a chance to win from April 10 to 16

The City of Victoria would rather see a flood on social media than a flood from the Pacific Ocean.

Throughout Tsunami Preparedness Week from April 10 to 16, residents of Victoria are invited to take photos of themselves at a tsunami safe zone and post the picture to Twitter or Facebook.

By tagging @PreparedBC and including the hashtag #HighGroundSelfie22, forward-thinking citizens will be entered for the chance to win one of 47 prizes. Even more are up for grabs in you include #VictoriaHGH in your post.

The variety of scenarios that can result in a Victoria tsunami are several, according to a new release from the city. It’s important to know locations of tsunami hazard areas and where the nearest tsunami safe zone is closest to your home, workplace, and school.

Most residents are a short distance away from a tsunami-safe area by foot or bike. A full map of Victoria’s tsunami safe zones is avalible on the city’s Hazard Zone Map.

READ ALSO: Tsunami advisory an important reminder for B.C. coastal communities to be prepared

READ ALSO: Tsunami warning systems work sounds sirens

“We live in a seismically active area and need to be prepared by knowing where our tsunami safe zones are. Luckily, Victoria is quite protected from even the worst tsunamis, so for many residents, you can stay where you are and not be at risk,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

During an earthquake that makes it difficult to stand for one minute or longer, the City of Victoria recommends moving to higher ground or inland as soon as it is safe to do so. In that event, do not wait for an official tsunami warning.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hikingTsunami

Previous story
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways

Just Posted

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line said that he is thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence. Victoria will see six of Holland America Line’s ships visiting through to the end of October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: First cruise ship since start of pandemic lands in Victoria

Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prizes to be won by hiking to Victoria’s tsunami safe zones

Kara Nystrom, a contender for Miss Health and Fitness 2022, is possibly the first transgender woman to enter in the U.S. magazine contest. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
‘A queer, feminine body against the world:’ A Victoria woman’s vision for Miss Health and Fitness

UVic president Kevin Hall, left, and Vikes women’s soccer co-captain Trinity Kettyls, winner of the Presidents Cup, awarded to the university’s most outstanding student-athlete for the year. The presentation was part of the annual Vikes athletics awards ceremony held April 5. (APShutter.com/courtesy of UVic)
Vikes women’s soccer star Trinity Kettyls awarded UVic’s top student-athlete award