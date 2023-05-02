Prohibited driver faces court after 4-year-old cyclist hit in Langford: West Shore RCMP

Girl taken to hospital with serious injuries

A four-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while cycling in Langford on April 27, say police. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver faces court after a four-year-old girl was hit while cycling in Langford on April 27.

West Shore RCMP arrived in the 100-block of Bellamy Link shortly before 4:30 p.m. to find BC Emergency Health Services and Langford Fire Department crews tending to a the child, according to a department news release.

The girl had been riding her bike on Bellamy Link when she veered from the curb into the roadway and was struck, police were told. The young cyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police discovered he was prohibited from driving due to prior infractions involving impaired and unlicensed driving.

Officers obtained a breath sample which indicated he did have alcohol in his body but was under the legal limit. The driver was arrested for prohibited driving and released with conditions to not be found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and is set to appear in court in June.

READ ALSO: Langford matching funds raised for evacuated building’s displaced residents

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP